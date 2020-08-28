2 charged with trafficking marijuana in Gadsden

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two Gadsden resident have been charged with trafficking marijuana in Etowah County.

Jason Edwin Hermann, 35, of Gadsden and Coral Amber Hermann, 29, of Gadsden were arrested this week and charged with trafficking marijuana, each being held in jail on a $20,000 bond.

According to a release from the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, agents with Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit were called to a residence on Albany Avenue in Gadsden Tuesday after receiving information that there was an illegal marijuana grow operation taking place along with other illegal drug activity.

“Upon arriving at the residence and speaking with the occupants, agents confirmed there was illegal drug activity at the residence,” the release stated. “A search warrant was obtained for the residence. The search of the house revealed a large quantity of marijuana, an indoor marijuana grow operation, and guns.”

The Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit, Gadsden Police Department, Glencoe Police Department, Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, Boaz Police Department, and Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms participated in the case.

LATEST POSTS