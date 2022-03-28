BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two men have been arrested and charged with murder after a body was found in Lipscomb earlier this month.

Justin Lemar Harris, 26, and Cadarrion Jerrod Zinnerman, 29, were charged with capital murder. Both men are being held at the Jefferson County Jail on no bond.

On March 19, deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a body that had been shot multiple time that had been located near 3rd Place South in Lipscomb. Deputies found 56-year-old Christopher Duane Watkins dead with the cause of death being determined as homicide.

According to the JCSO, investigators were able to retrace Watkins’ last movements and develop evidence to identify his killers. Evidence recovered at the scene reportedly pointed to Watkins being robbed before he was killed.