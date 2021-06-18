2 charged with drug trafficking, intent to distribute in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man and a woman were arrested Wednesday in Cottondale and charged with drug trafficking and intent to distribute.

Carl Billy Wade Kizziah Jr., 47, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking heroin and two counts of failure to affix a tax stamp. His bond was set at $500,000 for each trafficking charge and $15,000 for each tax stamp charge, totaling at over $1 million.

Angie Brothers, 45, was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of heroin and failure to affix a tax stamp. Her bond was set at $30,000 for the meth distribution charge and $5,000 each for the heroin possession and tax stamp charges, totaling $40,000.

Investigators say additional federal charges against both suspects are forthcoming.

The evidence recovered from the residence. (Tuscaloosa Police Department)

These arrests come after a month-long investigation by the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force and Drug Enforcement Administration. When agents served a search warrant in the 1500 block of Avalon Drive in Cottondale, they found 114 grams of methamphetamine and 4.8 grams of heroin/fentanyl mixture. They also discovered 2.5 hydrocodone pills, a gram of marijuana and three sets of digital scales.

Authorities say that more suspects are expected to be charged as the investigation continues.