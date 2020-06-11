2 charged with burglarizing Cullman County home

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people have been charged with breaking into a house in the Crane Hill area on Smith Lake, stealing a boat trailer and other things from the home.

Amanda Hope Wright, 34, of Hartselle, and Austin DeWayne Isbell, 18, of Decatur were arrested and charged Wednesday.

“I commend the deputies and investigators for arresting these suspects, who are not from Cullman County, who came here to commit crimes. I am glad we were able to recover the victims property as well,” Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry said in a written statement. “I would also like to thank the deputies and investigators who constantly work hard to make our community safer by arresting these suspects.”

Above suspects are currently being held in the Cullman County Detention Center with no bond.

