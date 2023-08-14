TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Captain Jack Kennedy announced the arrests of two men in relation to a shooting that occurred Saturday night.

Kejuan Arrington, 25, was charged with attempted murder and is being held with no bond due to having his release revoked on a previous criminal charge.

Antwone Stowe, 23, was charged with attempted murder and is in jail on a $250,000 bond.

According to Capt. Kennedy, Tuscaloosa police arrived to the Hodo Haven Apartments at around 8:00 p.m. on reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found two individuals that were shot and transported them to DCH Hospital for treatment. Both individuals received non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to survive.

After interviewing witnesses, reviewing video surveillance and locating evidence, it was determined that one group of individuals fired upon one of the injured individuals first, who then returned fire in self-defense. One of the suspects was also injured during the exchange of shots.

If you have any information, you can contact the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit at 205-464-8690.