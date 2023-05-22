BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people have been charged in a 2022 exhibition driving crash that left nine people critically injured.

Court records indicate that Marvin Puerto, 19, and Brandon Waller, 24, were both charged with six counts of second-degree assault. Their bonds are set at $90,000 each and records also show that Waller has posted bond while Puerto remains in custody.

The multi-vehicle crash happened on John Rogers Drive and Gun Club Road on Dec. 9 and resulted in a total of 13 victims injured. All victims were taken to local hospitals.