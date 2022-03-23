SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Sylacauga Police Department is investigating a shooting Tuesday night that injured a pair of brothers.

According to SPD, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Hubbard Avenue around 10 p.m. on reports of multiple shots being fired in the area. Officers then arrived at an apartment on Kingwood Drive in the Drew Court Housing Authority and discovered an 18-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his arm and chest.

He was later identified as Latarrieus Hawkins of Talladega. Hawkins was then transported to UAB Hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.

At 1 a.m. Wednesday morning, officers were then called to Citizens BMC after a 16-year-old had come in with a single gunshot wound to his right ankle. It was later discovered the juvenile was the brother of Hawkins. He was treated at the hospital and then released.

As of Wednesday afternoon, no suspects are in custody and SPD is continuing to investigate. If you have any information on the shooting, you’re asked to contact SPD at 256-249-4716 or Crime Stoppers at 334-215-7867.

No other information has been released at this time.