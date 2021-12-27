2 brothers charged with murder, robbery after standoff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Montgomery police say two brothers who barricaded themselves in an apartment surrounded by police are now charged with murder and robbery.

Multiple state and local police, including members of a tactical squad, surrounded an apartment complex in Montgomery around noon Thursday following a disturbance call. News outlets report two men then barricaded themselves in a unit with officers outside.

Police say 22-year-old Se’Quan Gorman and a 16-year-old brother were arrested more than two hours later.

They were charged with capital murder in a shooting on Dec. 5 and a robbery that occurred nearly two weeks later in the city.

