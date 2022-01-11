2 boys shot while sitting in their mother’s car in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Two boys were shot while sitting in their mother’s car in Tuscaloosa Monday night.

According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, officers responded to the DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa around 10 p.m. Monday on reports of two boys, 8 and 10-years-old, arrived with gunshot wounds.

The mother reported that she and a friend had an argument with several people earlier that day. She said that later that night, she was confronted by a group of people at another location and started another fight.

At the second location, a shot was fired and her children were struck while sitting in the car. The mother reportedly drove her children to DCH and they were later taken to the Children’s of Alabama with injuries that were not life-threatening. According to police, the boys are expected to recover.

Anyone with information regarding this incident are asked to call the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit at 205-464-8690.

The investigation is ongoing.