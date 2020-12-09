2 Birmingham men charged with stealing guns from parked cars across Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force has captured two Birmingham men who had been wanted for stealing guns out of parked cars across Alabama.

Ro’daryus Mitchell, 23, and Jae’Vontea Taylor, 18, were taken into custody on Tuesday. The men are suspected of breaking into vehicles parked at hotels across the state. This investigation was conducted with the assistance of the Huntsville, Cullman, Decatur and Oxford police departments. They could face further charges in each of those jurisdictions.

The Tuscaloosa Police Department has warrants to charge Mitchell with 18 felony counts and Taylor with 22 felony counts of breaking into vehicles.

The investigation into 22 car break-ins at multiple hotels the weekend of Oct. 10 and 11. Firearms were stolen out of vehicles parked at hotels along Jack Warner Parkway, Harper Lee Drive and Veterans Memorial Parkway.



This investigation is ongoing and could result in further charges against Mitchell, Taylor and other suspects.