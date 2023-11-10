BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two Birmingham men have been arrested after they allegedly attempted to get contraband over the wall at a correctional facility.

According to the Brent Police Department, it received a tip Wednesday from a citizen who reported they saw two people wearing camouflage and facemasks with backpacks on going into the woods behind the Bibb County Correctional Facility.

Shortly after that, the BPD received a call from the BCCF stating guards in the towers saw flashlights in the woods on the perimeter of the prison and inside the wood line. The BPD sent patrolmen to the area where the suspects were spotted going into the woods. When the two reemerged, they were detained by the BPD.

The BPD stated the Department of Corrections’ K-9 team recovered three backpacks full of contraband from the scene. This included cigars, knives, cell phones, saw blades, sim cards, nearly 25 ounces of marijuana and nearly 10 ounces of methamphetamine. Additionally, the BPD found 14.25 ounces of an “unknown white controlled substance” thought to be fentanyl and 5 ounces of an “unknown brown controlled substance” thought to be heroin.

The two suspects have been identified as 36-year-old Angelo Jones, of Birmingham, and 28-year-old Darnez Tucker, of Birmingham.

Both Jones and Tucker are charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking fentanyl, trafficking synthetic drugs, criminal trespassing, first-degree promoting prison contraband, first-degree possession of marijuana and three charges of unlawful possession of controlled substances.

Each is being held on a $3 million bond. If convicted, Jones and Tucker face life in prison without the possibility of parole.