ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — The Anniston Police Department worked with the Calhoun County Major Crimes Unit and made two arrests connected to the deaths of Ricky Ward Jr. and Laura Thornton.

According to APD, Ronnie King, 67, was arrested and charged with hindering prosecution. Randy King, 42, was arrested and charged with one count of murder. More charges are expected as the investigation continues.

The victims were discovered Saturday, two blocks apart from each other in Anniston. Ward Jr. was found dead in a ditch and Thorton was found shot in a roadway and transported to UAB Hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, contact APD at 256-240-4000.