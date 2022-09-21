CORDOVA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cordova Police Department announced the arrests of two individuals on charges of burglary and theft of property Wednesday.

On Wednesday, CPD Chief Krimson Culverson was on patrol when he noticed a vehicle at a residence he had not seen before. He noted the tag number and continued with his patrol.

Approximately five minutes later, the homeowner called CPD and reported her residence was being actively broken into. Chief Culverson arrived on the scene and found the suspicious vehicle had been moved to another side of the residence.

During Chief Culverson’s arrival, a female was seen carrying items out of the residence and taking them to the vehicle. She and another suspect were detained next to the vehicle, which was full of household items. The homeowner identified the items as being theirs from the residence.

Jason Scott Posten, 41, of Cordova and Vickie Lynn Crosby, 37, of Jasper were both arrested at the scene and charged with third-degree burglary and third-degree theft of property.

Posten was also charged with obstructing justice using a false identity, as he provided a false name. Posten had other warrants for his arrest with Dora Police Department, Walker County Sheriff’s Office, and the Winston County Sheriff’s Office.