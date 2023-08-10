TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Two suspects were arrested after a shooting at a Tuscaloosa gas station Tuesday night, according to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Keanthony Foster, 18, is charged with attempted murder and first-degree robbery. Erica Leshay Thomas, 19, was also charged with first-degree robbery in connection to the shooting.

According to TCSO, a gunshot victim arrived at DCH Regional Medical Center around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Tuscaloosa Police Department later determined the person was shot at the Exxon station off Martin Luther King Boulevard after the suspects robbed them.

After viewing video surveillance and interviewing witnesses, police arrested Foster and Thomas. Both suspects are being held in jail under no bond.