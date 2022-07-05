BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has arrested two men in connection to a shooting that injured a 15-year-old late last month.

Omar Smith (left) and Martez Jefferson (right) have both been charged with two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and attempted murder.

The shooting occurred in the Morell Todd Housing Community on June 29. The 15-year-old victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

According Sgt. Rod Mauldin, the residence the shooting occurred in was occupied by teenagers playing video games. However, no other people were injured in the residence or in neighboring homes.

Smith, 19, is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $300,000 bond while Jefferson, 19, is being held on a $750,000 bond.

A third suspect is currently wanted by BPD. Video screenshots show the suspect in a red shirt.

The third suspect wanted in the shooting of a 15-year-old. (BPD)

If you have any information on the third suspect, you’re asked to contact BPD at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.