2 arrested in human trafficking operation exposed in Fultondale

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Two men are facing human trafficking charges after law enforcement officials executed a human trafficking operation in Fultondale.

On Thursday, Oct. 1, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit teamed up with other law enforcement agencies to execute a human trafficking operation in the 1700 Block of Fulton Road in Fultondale.

During the operation, two 39-year-old men were arrested in conjunction with human trafficking charges. Charles Andrew Harley of Auburn is charged with second-degree trafficking, trafficking in stolen identities and possession of a forged instrument. His bond is set at $55,000. Nehemiah Isaiah Yearby of Hueytown was also arrested. He was charged with second-degree human trafficking, possession of controlled substances, second-degree receiving stolen property, certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm and posession of marijuana. His bonds are set at $36,000.

In conjunction with this operation, 13 other subjects were arrested on charges of prostitution, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports. As is common in these type cases, most of these subjects will not admit to being victims, however, the operation is shut down in Fultondale and will not continue, authorities said.

LATEST POSTS