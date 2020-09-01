2 arrested in Hoover Academy Sports shoplifting investigation

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — A man and woman were arrested after Hoover Police received numerous tips on a shoplifting case that involved over $3,000 worth of stolen clothing from a sports store.

On August 9, Academy Sports on Highway 150 reported a man and woman hid over $3,000 worth of clothing in bags, passed the last point of sale without paying and left the area.

Detectives reported the couple left in an Audi sedan with a 59 county tag. After posting photos online of the incident, Hoover Police received tips that helped find the culprits in question.

After warrants were obtained from the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, police were able to make an arrest.

Stevie DeWayne Winstied, 42 of Pell City, Ala., was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property with a $15,000 bond. And Tiffany Annette Cline, 39 or Pell City, Ala., was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property with a $15,000 bond as well.

Cline was arrested and booked into the Jefferson County Jail on August 10 and bonded out the same day, Hoover PD reports. Winstied was arrested and booked into the Jefferson County Jail on August 28 and bonded out the following day.

