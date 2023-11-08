BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man and woman have been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run incident that left a child critically injured, the Birmingham Police Department announced Wednesday.

Justin Carter, 37, of Birmingham, has been charged with three felony counts of leaving the scene of an accident. Anna Rogers, 35, of Birmingham, has been charged with one count of hindering prosecution.

On Oct. 31, BPD officers were called to the 5600 block of Ninth Avenue South on a pedestrian stuck report. A 4-year-old child was critically injured as well as a 25-year-old woman and her 9-month-old son. The suspect vehicle had fled the scene by the time officers arrived.

Truman Fitzgerald with the BPD said detectives put out a description of the vehicle. With the community’s help, the vehicle and suspects were identified. Warrants for Carter and Rogers were obtained from the Jefferson County District Attorney’s and Magistrate’s Office.

Carter and Rogers are currently in custody at the Jefferson County Jail and Birmingham City Jail, respectively.