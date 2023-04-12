Priceville authorities are searching for one or more suspects after they said a woman was doused with gasoline and set on fire. (Getty Images)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people have been charged with the murder of a 16-year-old in Birmingham.

Arnold Laterrant Fuller, 27, of Midfield, and Daemar Marco Martin, 22, of Birmingham, were recently charged with murder in the death of Jada Mahogany White, 16, who was killed in the 3000 block of Avenue F in Birmingham March 29.

“The motive in this homicide appears to be Jada White was shot while with a group of

teens who may have been vandalizing a house/car,” the Birmingham Police Department reported in a statement.

According to the BPD, Fuller turned himself in to police while Martin was arrested by officers.

Both Fuller and Martin are being held at the Birmingham Jail on no bond.