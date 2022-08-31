PARRISH, Ala. (WIAT) — The Parrish Police Department has arrested two people in connection to a burglary that occurred on Aug. 24.

According to PPD, officers received a report of a robbery on Grant Lane in Parrish. The owner of the residence had recently passed and his family notified the police of the burglary. Several items that belonged to the deceased owner were stolen including their vehicle, sea doo and other items.

The owner had made several musical instruments such as violins and harps and officers were able to recover several of the items at a residence on Old Tuscaloosa Road.

Brandon Burnett, 37, of Parrish was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary, theft of a vehicle and first-degree theft of property. David Parker, 52, of Quinton was charged with theft of a vehicle. They are in custody and awaiting a transfer to the Walker County Jail.

If you have any information, contact PPD at 205-686-9928.