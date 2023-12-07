BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two men have been arrested in connection to a Birmingham homicide from November, the Birmingham Police Department announced Thursday.

Raymond Simpson, 31, of Birmingham, and Ricky Bell, 56, of Marion, are charged in the murder of Anthony Blount Jr., who was shot and killed on Nov. 16.

On Nov. 27, detectives presented case information to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office. After an assessment, detectives obtained warrants for capital murder (victim shot while inside a vehicle) for the suspects’ arrest.

On Dec. 1, Simpson was taken into custody in the South Park Road area following a chase after officers observed him driving a stolen vehicle. On Wednesday, West Precinct officers took Bell into custody near Princeton Hospital after observing him in the area.

Both suspects will be held in the Jefferson County Jail on no bond.