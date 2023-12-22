BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two men from Hueytown have been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that happened over the weekend, the Birmingham Police Department announced.

Dearius Davis, 24, is charged with one count of murder in the death of Antonio Deandre Benson. Additionally, Dequantez Davis, 26, is charged with attempted murder.

Benson and an unidentified man were shot early Saturday morning outside of a bar in the Lakeview District. Benson died from his injuries at the scene, while the second man received life-threatening injuries.

Detectives presented case information Tuesday to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office that resulted in warrants being issued for the suspects’ arrests.

Both suspects were taken into custody Thursday by the BPD’s Crime Reduction Team and the U.S. Marshals Service. They have been booked into the Jefferson County Jail.