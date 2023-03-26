FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people were arrested Saturday morning for possession of a stolen vehicle and allegedly attempting to break into other cars in Fultondale.

According to the Fultondale Police Department, a resident at Chapel Creek apartments contacted FPD about two individuals who were seen pulling on car door handles. Officers arrived and spotted the two individuals near the stolen car and they took off running. They were later found in the woods behind the apartments.

Tru’vontae Hall, 18, from Center Point was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle. A 16-year-old juvenile was also arrested.