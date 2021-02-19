2 arrested following narcotics investigation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two have been arrested following a narcotics investigation conducted by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 3 p.m. Thursday, deputies assigned to the Sheriff’s Neighborhood Enforcement Team witnessed what appeared to be a narcotics transaction taking place. When deputies attempted to block the vehicles, one of the offenders intentionally struck one of the Jefferson County patrol units.

Both suspect vehicles then fled the scene. After a short chase, deputies were able to take two subjects into custody, one who stopped in the Bessemer area and the second near McAshan Drive in McCalla.

Timothy Tyrone Powell and Darnell Bernard Bostic Jr. were arrested and taken to the Jefferson County Jail in Bessemer. Powell was charged with first-degree criminal mischief, attempting to elude law enforcement officials and reckless endangerment.

Bostic, who was in possession of cocaine and a stolen firearm, was charged with first-degree receiving stolen property and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

The deputy whose vehicle was struck was not injured.