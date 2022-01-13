2 arrested, deputy’s foot run over in Jeff Co. drug bust

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A drug bust left one Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy injured and two men behind bars on Tuesday.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, narcotic detectives were conducting an operation at a gas station on the 3800 block of East Lake Boulevard in Birmingham on Tuesday. While at the gas station, detectives observed drug deals being conducted in the parking lot.

Deputies reportedly attempted to block the suspect’s vehicle from leaving the parking lot when the suspect began to ram other cars while trying to escape. During this time, the driver ran over a deputy sheriff’s foot, as well as struck two police vehicles and a citizen’s car.

Henry Joe Nelson, Jr., 25, and Demarkus Etwan Moss, 22, were subsequently arrested and charged with drug trafficking. During the arrest, officers recovered around 40 grams of drugs, over $2,500, and two handguns.