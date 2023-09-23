PIEDMONT, Ala. (WIAT) — Officers with the Piedmont Police Department announced the arrest of two men after allegedly burglarizing and assaulting a juvenile Sunday.

According to PPD, officers saw a juvenile get out of a vehicle at a grocery store parking lot and had a bloody face. It was reported that the juvenile was in a residence when the door was kicked open and was assaulted by two men who were armed with firearms. The juvenile was struck by one of them with a firearm and threatened by the other with a firearm.

After conducting an investigation, officers issued arrest warrants for Kyle Martin, 18, of Fort Payne and Jordan Buttram, 25, of Piedmont. Buttram and Martin were taken into custody for first-degree burglary and transported to the Calhoun County Jail where they were booked with no bond.

No further information will be released.