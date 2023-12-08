ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — A man and woman from New York were arrested after allegedly stealing from an Ultra Beauty store in Shelby County, according to the Alabaster Police Department (APD).

Jennifer Hurtado, 27, of Woodhaven, New York, and Pedro Torres Hernandez, 28, of Queens, New York, were arrested on charges of first-degree theft of property.

On Wednesday, APD officers responded to a shoplifting call at the Ulta location off U.S. 31. Witnesses at the scene gave descriptions of both the suspects and their vehicle.

Officers then initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle matching the description, which was attempting to leave the shopping center. According to APD, an excess of $2,500 of Ulta Beauty products were recovered from the vehicle.

Hurtado and Torres Hernandez are being held at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office jail on a $20,000 bond each. First-degree theft of property is a class B felony and is punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment and up to $30,000 in fines.