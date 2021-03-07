2 arrested after police chase ends at Princeton Hospital

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Texas man has been arrested following a police chase on I-65 that ended at Princeton Hospital on Saturday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Saturday morning, troopers attempted to stop a 2020 Dodge Caravan on I-65 traveling north. The driver failed to stop and continued at a high rate of speed toward Birmingham.

The driver continued to travel at a high rate of speed until he reached Princeton Hospital. He exited his vehicle on foot towards the hospital where he entered a secured door that was opened by Chelsea Parker, a Princeton Hospital employee.

The driver, Xavier Deshaun Johnson, 25 of Texas, was found hiding in a bathroom on the third floor of the hospital. Both Johnson and Park were arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.