CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people have been arrested after a 6-month-old girl was found unresponsive in a car Monday morning.

According to Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the West Point area around 8 a.m. on calls of an unresponsive juvenile. Despite efforts from first responders, the infant died.

After a subsequent investigation, the CCSO found sufficient evidence of neglect.

Lauren Whittle, 29, of Cullman and Vinton Rockwell, 34, of Vinemont were both charged with manslaughter. Both individuals are being held in the Cullman County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.