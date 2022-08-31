BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people were arrested after allegedly leading Birmingham police officer on a chase through the city Wednesday morning.

At approximately 9 a.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the 900 Block of Meehan Avenue on report of a stolen Chevy Silverado that was seen in the area. The car was reportedly stolen Tuesday night in the city.

According to BPD Public Information Officer Truman Fitzgerald, a patrol officer spotted the Silverado near the corner of Trilby Street and Dugan Avenue. Officers attempted to stop the car, but it sped off with a chase subsequently ensuing. The chase spanned across both North and West Precinct with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office providing both deputies and a helicopter to assist in the arrest.

Two suspects, who have not been named, were caught and arrested in the 2300 Block of Eufaula Avenue.