JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people were taken into custody after driving in an alleged stolen vehicle and taking officers on a high-speed chase through multiple counties Monday.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, troopers were notified of a high-speed pursuit involving the Cullman County Sheriff’s Department at around 10:05 a.m. Officers were attempting to stop a stolen Toyota Scion on I-65 south when the driver, Steven Garner, 43, of Jasper didn’t stop and continued at a high rate of speed through Cullman, Blount and Jefferson Counties.

Troopers said Garner continued to travel on I-65 until he exited onto US 31 in Hoover. As Garner was traveling through Hoover and Vestavia city limits, he struck a drainage culvert and the vehicle was disabled. Officers were then able to take Garner and the passenger into custody.

ALEA continues to investigate at this time.