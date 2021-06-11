2 arrested after fight with Brookside officers on I-22, authorities say

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Officers with the Brookside Police Department stopped a vehicle on I-22 East Friday afternoon and a fight ensued when the occupants resisted arrest, authorities say.

According to the Brookside Police Department, officers stopped a vehicle on the interstate around 4 p.m. When they identified the occupants, they noticed that the driver was under the influence of a controlled substance and had active warrants. Both subjects were armed with a handgun.

The occupants fought officers and resisted arrest. The driver tried to flee on foot but was immediately taken into custody. One officer was injured while taking the subjects into custody.

Support from the Birmingham Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Adamsville Police Department responded to provide assistance.

Authorities recovered a 9mm handgun, methamphetamine, counterfeit money and several items of drug paraphernalia from the vehicle.

The injured officer was taken to the hospital with a broken leg. One of the suspects was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the vehicle ingested drugs during the altercation and was taken to the hospital for a drug overdose.

Authorities say that both subjects are being held on numerous felony drug and assault charges.

No further information is available as law enforcement investigates.