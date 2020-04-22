2 arrested after burglarizing 85-year-old woman’s home

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man and a woman are in jail after burglarizing an 85-year-old woman’s home.

Suspects, 24-year-old Brandon Gourley and Shelby Robinson, 20, have been arrested on burglary charges.

Around 6:15 Wednesday morning, Jefferson County Deputies responded to a call of a home invasion in the 1200 block of Sardis Road in North Jefferson County.

Deputies met with the victim, an 85-year-old woman, who said that a man broke into her home, demanded money and hit her in the head with a blunt object. The woman told deputies when she saw an opportunity, she fled the home and got help, the sheriff’s office reports.

Deputies observed Shelby Robinson driving

this pickup truck. (Courtesy/JCSO)

During the search for the suspect, the Star 1 helicopter and K-9 Deputies were deployed. Authorities were able to locate Gourley, hiding in the woods near the victim’s home. In addition, Robinson was taken into custody after she was found driving a pickup truck back and forth in the area, deputies report.

The sheriff’s office determined that Robinson assisted Gourley in the burglary and was trying to pick him up and flee the area.

At this time, Gourley is charged with first-degree burglary and has a $10,000 bond. Robinson is charged with second-degree burglary with a $5,000 bond.

The two are being held at the Jefferson County Jail.

