ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two Attalla men were arrested for allegedly breaking and entering a vehicle and theft of property.

Allen Deal, 48, and Jerad Gibbs, 26, were charged with breaking and entering a vehicle and second-degree theft of property. According to Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, their arrests are supposedly connected to a theft that occurred at a water authority in May. Several tools were taken from the water authority.

Investigators say they developed suspects and obtained a search warrant in Gadsden City limits. Detectives executed the search warrant and all property was recovered and returned to the water authority.

The men are being held in the Etowah County Jail with bonds totaling $5,000 each.