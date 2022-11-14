ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Two armed suspects are being sought in the Ohatchee community of Calhoun County, police report.

According to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, there is a large police presence along Hwy. 77 at the Calhoun/Etowah county line.

Police report that the two suspects are men who were allegedly involved in a burglary in Southside Monday morning. There were reportedly last seen near Cherry Street and Hwy. 77 in Ohatchee.

Residents in the area are being urged to be cautious and to ensure that all vehicles and doors are locked. Anyone who sees any suspicious activity is encouraged to call 911.

This is a developing story.