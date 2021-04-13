2 teens arrested in Selma shootout that killed 3rd teen

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama say two teenagers have been arrested in a shootout that killed a third.

Selma police said that Amari Bonner, 17, was a rear-seat passenger in a car Saturday. A 15-year-old passenger in that car shot at a pedestrian. The 16-year-old pedestrian fired back, hitting Bonner. Bonner died at a hospital.

Police say the 15-year-old passenger faces a felony murder charge in Bonner’s death, and the 16-year-old pedestrian has been charged with capital murder.

Selma police detective Sgt. Ray Blanks said investigators don’t know the motive.

