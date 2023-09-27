MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two sisters were arrested Wednesday afternoon for allegedly breaking into a trailer and beating up the person whom they believe had a role in their mother’s death, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

Vacoreia Pritchett, 28, and Valandra Pritchett, 33, both of Grand Bay, were arrested and booked into jail just after 5 p.m. Wednesday. Each was charged with first-degree burglary.

Deputies believe the women broke into a trailer and beat up the person they thought had something to do with their mother’s death. Vicki Pritchett was found dead days after going missing on Sept. 3, the MCSO stated.

No foul play, however, was suspected in Vicki’s death following the autopsy, according to the MCSO.

The MCSO is talking to about 10 other people on the matter, and the sheriff’s office plans to release more information Thursday.