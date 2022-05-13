BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Two correctional officers have been charged in connection to the death of an inmate at a Bessemer prison back in July 2021.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections and jail records, John Eddie Rodgers, 35, and Latasha Patrice Terrell, 37, have both been charged with criminally negligent homicide. This stems from the death of Jason Matthew Kirkland who was found unresponsive inside his cell at William Donaldson Correctional Facility on July 5, 2021.

ADOC says Kirkland had been serving time at the prison for violation of his sex offender registration in Chambers County. His death is still being investigated at this time and was part of a slew of deaths at Donaldson Correctional Facility which saw seven inmates die within the span of 39 days.

Both Rodgers and Terrell were booked to the Jefferson County Jail on Tuesday and were released after posting their $50,000 bonds. They have also been placed on mandatory leave from their positions pending dismissal proceedings, according to ADOC.