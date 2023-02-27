KIMBERLY, Ala. (WIAT) — Three people have been arrested in connection to a robbery and attempted murder in Kimberly Saturday.

Kevin Underwood, of Birmingham, was charged with attempted murder, three counts of first-degree kidnapping, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and second-degree receiving stolen property. Kenyatta Looney, of Birmingham, was charged with three counts of first-degree kidnapping, first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary.

A juvenile female from Birmingham was also charged with three counts of first-degree kidnapping, first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary. She will be charged as an adult.

The incident occurred in the 300 block of Reed Way on Saturday night and was described by Kimberly Police Department as “a random act of violence.”