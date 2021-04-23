2 adults arrested for throwing house party with teens, alcohol present in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office arrested two adults accused of throwing a house party with dozens of teenagers in the presence of alcohol.

SCSO Maj. Clay Hammac says the incident in question occurred at a home on Eagle Point Circle Saturday night. Deputies arrived at the residence after neighbors called to complain about the party.

Once on the scene, several minors were observed consuming alcohol. Some fled the area but 35-40 of the teens stayed on scene and were later surrendered to their parents. None of the minors were charged, according to SCSO.

Deputies did take 51-year-old Jennifer Norville Atkinson and 33-year-old Wade Tyler Thomas into custody. They were charged with having an open house party. The tow were taken to the Shelby County Jail and released after they posted their $500 bond.