2 adults and 1 child shot near East Lake Park

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Fire and Rescue reports that they responded Saturday night to 3 gunshot victims, including a child.

The shooting happened around the area of 83rd Street North and 1st Avenue North at approximately 9:28 p.m. The victims were inside of one vehicle.

Authorities say that the child has non life-threatening injuries and was in the back seat. A man that was in the driver’s seat is suffering from life-threatening injuries. A woman that was in the passenger seat has died.

The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation.

BFRS also said that two others were on the scene without injuries.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.