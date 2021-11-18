2 adults, 1 child injured in east Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a reported shooting that injured two adults and a child Thursday evening.

The shooting occurred in the 4500 block of 5th Avenue South. The child was taken to Children’s of Alabama for treatment, according to Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service Battalion Chief Sebastian Carrillo. The vehicle the victims were traveling in hit a power pole as well.

No other information has been released at this time.

