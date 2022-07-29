TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Talladega Police Department is investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead inside of a vehicle in a neighborhood Thursday night.

According to TPD, officers were called to the 400 block of Brignoli Street just before 9 p.m. on reports of a possible person shot. Once on the scene, authorities discovered a 30-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand.

Officers were then directed to a silver Nissan Altima in the backyard of a nearby residence. It was there that TPD discovered a 19-year-old woman in the front passenger seat suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was later identified as Kelis Cook. Crime Stoppers of Central Alabama has now offered a $1,000 reward for information on the case that leads to an arrest.

If you have any information on this case you’re asked to contact TPD at 256-362-4163 or Crime Stoppers at 334-215-7867.