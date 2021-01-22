19-year-old shot in head at Hoover apartment complex parking lot

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 19-year-old boy has been hospitalized with critical injuries after being shot in the head outside of a Hoover apartment complex.

Hoover Police officers say they were dispatched to The Woods of Hoover apartment complex around 2 a.m. Friday after receiving a call about a person who was shot in a car parked outside of the 1200 building.

Upon arrival, officers found a 19-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his head. Hoover Fire medics transported the boy, who was suffering from life-threatening injuries, to UAB Hospital.

As of Friday at noon, detectives have not yet determined a motive in this case. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Detective Drew Mims at 205-739-7274. Those who wish to remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.