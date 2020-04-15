19-year-old man killed in Montevallo apartment shooting

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WIAT) — The Montevallo Police Department and Shelby County Major Crimes Task Force are investigating a shooting at Wolf Creek Apartments located in the 800 Block of Shelby Street early Wednesday morning.

According to the department, a 19-year-old man was transported to UAB Hospital and pronounced dead on arrival. This is an ongoing investigation so more details may be released at a later time.

“We believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to contact Investigator Gray at 205-665-1264.

