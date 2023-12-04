BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is conducting a homicide investigation after a 19-year-old man was killed Sunday afternoon.

According to BPD, on Saturday, officers responded to multiple ShotSpotter notifications in the 900 block of 5th Avenue North around 3:38 p.m. Officers arrived and observed Nigel Roberson, of Birmingham, and another male inside of a vehicle, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived on the scene and transported both victims to UAB Hospital.

On Sunday, Roberson died from his injuries around 3:58 p.m., according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Preliminary investigation suggests the victims were stopped at a red light on 5th Avenue North, when unknown suspects exited a vehicle and began firing shots at their vehicle and left the scene. The victims are believed to have been targeted.