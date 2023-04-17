ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Anniston police are investigating a shooting that left one dead and another injured Saturday night.

According to APD, officers arrived to the 4500 block of McClellan Blvd. at around 11:30 p.m. in response to a shooting. Once they arrived, officers found 21-year-old man who said he and his friend were shot at while driving north on McClellan Blvd. The 19-year-old passenger, Troy Hall, of Anniston, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can contact APD’s Investigative Division at 256-240-4000.