19-year-old charged with making fake bomb threat at Hueytown High School

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — A 19-year-old man has been charged with making a terrorist threat after allegedly calling in a bomb threat at Hueytown High School on Wednesday.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, staff at Hueytown High School received a call from an unidentified number advising that there was a bomb inside the building. After ensuring that the students were safe, staff and Jefferson County school resource deputies quickly determined that the call was a hoax.

Deputies investigated the source of the call. Using the resources available to the Jefferson County Metro Area Crime Center, detectives identified the caller as William Edwards, a 19-year-old Birmingham resident who is not a student at Hueytown High School, and arrested him.

“Often people make these type threats as some type of joke,” a statement from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office read. “With the events that have occurred in schools across the nation, we do not take this type matter lightly. Thanks to the technology available today, we have the ability to track down the source of these type threats rather quickly. We take the safety of our citizens seriously, particularly when it comes to our children.”

Edwards’ bond was set at $7,500.