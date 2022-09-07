BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has made an arrest in a shooting that left one woman dead on Labor Day.

Sabrina Andrews, 19, was charged with capital murder for her role in a shooting in the 300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Monday night.

Officers were called to the scene around 7 p.m. on reports of a woman shot. Once on the scene, they found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Keondra Ra’Shun Hollis of Midfield. Police say Andrews and Hollis were involved in an argument before shots were fired. Hollis was inside a vehicle when she was struck by gunfire.

Andrews is now being held at the Jefferson County Jail without bond.