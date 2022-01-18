19-year-old arrested in 2021 Birmingham double homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police announced the arrest of a 19-year-old in connection with a 2021 double homicide.

Police said Jakobie Deontay Smith, of Birmingham, is charged with two counts of capital murder in connection with the shooting deaths of 23-year-old Lorenzo Woods and 22-year-old Courtney Woods. The shooting took place on Eastlake Boulevard on Dec. 14.

Smith is being held at the Jefferson County Jail without bond.

According to police, detectives are pursuing additional suspects and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Birmingham Police at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers 205-254-7777.